Lawton, OK Author Publishes Short Story Collection

× Email Dorrance Publishing

Short Stories Series, a new book by Shantia Kent, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Those that love horror, sci-fi, drama, fantasy, and magical realism, this book is just for all of you.About the AuthorShantia Kent enjoys reading horror, gothic fiction, fantasy, science fiction, and adventure books.Short Stories Series is a 20-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7018-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/short-stories-series/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/short-stories-series/