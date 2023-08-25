Calgary, Alberta Author Publishes Action Novel
August 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShadow Mizuki, a new book by Ryan M. Lonergan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After losing her memory of a life-altering event, Japanese-American spy Mizuki hides away in Europe until she can clear her name. Over time, she begins to uncover snippets of the truth: a secretive government-run project, conspiracies, and the events that led her to the person she is today. Ever-vigilant and highly skilled, Mizuki will have her loyalties put to the test as she embarks on new missions.
About the Author
Ryan M. Lonergan graduated high school then moved to a few small towns before settling back in the city. He plays role-playing games on his Xbox and is currently working on a fantasy novel. Lonergan has two married sisters and four nephews and one niece.
Shadow Mizuki is a 200-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7373-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shadow-mizuki/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shadow-mizuki/
