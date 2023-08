Calgary, Alberta Author Publishes Action Novel

Shadow Mizuki, a new book by Ryan M. Lonergan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.After losing her memory of a life-altering event, Japanese-American spy Mizuki hides away in Europe until she can clear her name. Over time, she begins to uncover snippets of the truth: a secretive government-run project, conspiracies, and the events that led her to the person she is today. Ever-vigilant and highly skilled, Mizuki will have her loyalties put to the test as she embarks on new missions.About the AuthorRyan M. Lonergan graduated high school then moved to a few small towns before settling back in the city. He plays role-playing games on his Xbox and is currently working on a fantasy novel. Lonergan has two married sisters and four nephews and one niece.Shadow Mizuki is a 200-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7373-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/shadow-mizuki/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/shadow-mizuki/