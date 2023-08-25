Modesto, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBruno and Huno, a new book by Rodney D. Koch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bruno and Huno is largely autobiographical, mirroring how author Rodney D. Koch and his brother grew up loving the outdoors and spending time at their uncle Hal and aunt Marie's house. After the passing of Koch's father and sister in a three-year span, it was important to incorporate the message of acceptance of loss as a steppingstone in the journey of life. With brilliant illustrations, Bruno and Huno hopes to help young kids who might be going through a similar experience and let them know they are not alone in their feelings of loss.
About the Author
As far back as Rodney D. Koch can remember, the outdoors was a big part of his family. He still enjoys the smell of pine and cedar in the mountains in late summer; the crisp, cool air at the lake fishing in early spring; and watching dark clouds roll in ahead of a looming winter storm. He's always had a fondness of cats and fascination for their independence, stealthy approach, and often feisty behavior.
Bruno and Huno is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-220-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/bruno-and-huno/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/bruno-and-huno/
