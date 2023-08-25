Sioux City, IA Author Publishes Spiritual Growth Book
August 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSacred Garden: A Return to Peace, a new book by Amy Lynn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sacred Garden is about hope and healing to overcome challenges and live your best life. It teaches how to transform heartache to victory.
This book includes powerful strategies that are well used in the field of psychology. It will help you discover the best of who you are. It describes revolutionary ideas for individual and collective transformation. It inspires spiritual growth through meditation and energy work. Sacred Garden is so relevant in a society saturated in trauma. It provides readers with mindful tools to cultivate peace, joy, and happiness. It includes personal and clinical examples of struggle and heartache matched with mindful methods to overcome. You will learn viable, lasting practices that lead to abundance.
We create our destiny. We can enjoy the journey, delight in life, and be enchanted. Life is abundant and truly magical when we learn to be mindful and appreciate our many gifts.
About the Author
Amy Lynn has practiced in the field of psychology for over twenty years, helping thousands of patients find hope and healing. She is a proud mother of two incredible kids who now have amazing families of their own including all her wonderful grands! Amy runs a private practice in the heart of downtown Sioux City. She offers mindful meditation seminars and empowerment workshops worldwide. She has masters degrees in psychology, clinical mental health, and addictions therapy. She is a nationally certified professional counselor, a licensed psychotherapist, and a wellness coach in the areas of empowerment, personal discovery, and spiritual growth.
Visit the author's website at https://amylynnsacredgarden.com/.
Sacred Garden: A Return to Peace is a 280-page paperback with a retail price of $19.95 (eBook $14.95). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-105-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sacred-garden-a-return-to-peace/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sacred-garden-a-return-to-peace/
