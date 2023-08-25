Clifton, TN Author Publishes Collection of Essays
August 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLive What You Preach, a new book by E. Lowell Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From hunting for herbs to hunting for food, fishing, raising farm animals, canning goods, building furniture, and everything in between, discover a lifestyle that is completely counter to what many experience today.
Live What You Preach is a collection of essays detailing how E. Lowell Morgan and his family not only survived, but thrived, in their chosen lifestyle, triumphing over difficult times as they endeavored to live an organic, simple life, while raising a large family in a rural setting in Tennessee.
About the Author
Many years ago, disappointment in agricultural academia drove E. Lowell Mogan to seek a different way of life, so he and his family decided to try life "off the grid," where he and his wife homeschooled their children and there wasn't much community involvement. His special interests included teaching his children and history, which he tried to pass on to family. He believes all children are blessings.
Prior to life off the grid, Morgan was a research coordinator at Auburn University and worked in animal research. He studied hormones in meat and milk and the side effects of it, which is largely what prompted his and his family's lifestyle change.
Live What You Preach is a 216-page hardbound with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-078-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/live-what-you-preach-one-familys-struggle-to-live-a-simple-organic-lifestyle/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/live-what-you-preach-one-familys-struggle-to-live-a-simple-organic-lifestyle/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us