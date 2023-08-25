Park Ridge, IL Author Publishes Novel
August 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBirth of the Uber-Woman, a new book by T.R. McCormack, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Valerie Rand has always succeeded at everything she does; she excels in school and is easily the best player on any high school sports team she joins. When Valerie learns of her father's dream to become a professional wrestler before his disability made it impossible, she decides to make professional wrestling her dream as well. After much hard work and practice, Valerie enrolls in college with the hopes of joining the men's wrestling team, but for the first time in her life, Valerie will face incredible hurdles, from a prejudiced coach to irritating teammates, threatening to stop her from achieving her goal.
Birth of the Uber-Woman is a 166-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-055-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/birth-of-the-uber-woman-a-young-woman-sets-out-to-fulfill-her-fathers-failed-dream/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/birth-of-the-uber-woman-a-young-woman-sets-out-to-fulfill-her-fathers-failed-dream/
