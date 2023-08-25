Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Based-On-A-True-Story Book
August 25, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTrill O.G Presents: Happy Hula, a new book by Gavano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Trill O.G. Presents tells the story of three friends embarking on adventures as wild as their friendship. In this installment, join Gavano and his friends Bread and Lambo as they journey to Hulaween hoping to make quick cash and possible connections, only to experience something completely unexpected.
Based on true events, Happy Hula celebrates the exciting side of life-and those you take along for the ride.
About the Author
Gavano began writing after working/attending his first festival, Bonnaroo. While there, the events that transpired were so crazy, he felt compelled to write them down. Though he never intended to be a writer, and after hand-writing Gavanoroo in a very chaotic environment, he never wanted to write a book again.
But, after people began complementing his work and as more crazy events relentlessly happened on a regular basis, Gavano decided to invest his life savings in furthering his adventures and continuing the series.
Trill O.G Presents: Happy Hula is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3173-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/trill-o-g-presents-happy-hula/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/trill-o-g-presents-happy-hula/
