Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Spirituality Book
August 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGOD LOVES YOU, a new book by Doodle King, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
GOD LOVES YOU contains short messages of God's Love for everyone. An inspirational and uplifting message directed to all who hold the desire to read it, this book is meant for anyone. All that is needed is for the reader to know they are loved. If this book positively opens the heart of even just one person, then Doodle King has accomplished what the Lord has asked him to do.
GOD LOVES YOU is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4199-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-loves-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-loves-you/
