Wright City, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
August 26, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sun Rises, The Sun Sets, a new book by Tracy M. Briner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Sun Rises, The Sun Sets is a lively children's book, focusing on astronomical themes and how we live our lives with the sun and the moon. Author Tracy M. Briner hopes that readers who come across this book feel compelled to share it with the children in their lives, and children can learn about the sun and moon cycles through this book.
The Sun Rises, The Sun Sets is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3086-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-sun-rises-the-sun-sets/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-sun-rises-the-sun-sets/
