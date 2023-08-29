Norfolk, VA Author Publishes Autobiography
August 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Book of Miracles: The Autobiography of Beverly Young Jones, a new book by Beverly Young Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Book of Miracles shares an account of the life of Beverly Young Jones. It goes from lighthearted to completely riveting as Jones shares the many experiences God has carried her through. As she looks back over many perilous times and many dangerous situations, only God alone miraculously brought Jones through them.
As a young Christian, Jones sometimes doubted the existence of God, in that she felt so alone in the most terrible situations, but as she grew older, God let Jones know without a shadow of a doubt that He exists and He goes ahead of all, preparing the way. Jones hopes many Christian readers will know with surety that God exists after sharing these short stories.
About the Author
Beverly Young Jones attended Norfolk State University to study art and returned later to study elementary education. She worked for the Norfolk Public School System for 17 years, until she retired.
In her leisure time when she is not babysitting her grandchildren, Jones enjoys painting portraits of family members, especially her grandchildren.
A Book of Miracles: The Autobiography of Beverly Young Jones is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-231-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-book-of-miracles-the-autobiography-of-beverly-young-jones/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-book-of-miracles-the-autobiography-of-beverly-young-jones/
