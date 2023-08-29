Newton, MA Author Publishes Bestselling Healthcare Book for Patients
August 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment Newse-Patients Live Longer: Managing Healthcare Using Technology, a new book by Nancy B. Finn M. Ed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The digital tools available to every patient today enable you to better monitor and manage your health and improve your outcomes. From better medical adherence and effective communication with your providers, to how to use wearables; from clear detail about how your smartphone can check your vitals and sound advice on which websites offer reliable health information, this book provides the reader with a vital resource when interacting with our confusing healthcare system. Author Nancy B. Finn M. Ed uses anecdotal stories from real-life situations, along with hard data, and interviews from experts, to make this a comprehensive guide to deploying digital technology in health, essential to 21st century patients.
e-Patients Live Longer reached the best seller rankings and was a #1 New Release on Amazon.com!
OnlineBookClub.org gave the book 5 out of 5 Stars and said they "recommend this book to healthcare professionals, sick patients, or anyone interested in developing innovations in one of the major areas that will disrupt healthcare in the future. This book has ideas on how you can innovate in the future of healthcare." Read the full review: https://bit.ly/3L1hh9j
On Amazon.com e-Patients Live Longer has ten 5-Star reviews!
About the Author
Nancy B. Finn M. Ed is a journalist, author, thought leader, and patient advocate focusing on the patient experience, patient empowerment, and engagement using digital technology. She has authored three other books: Digital Communication in Medical Practice, published by Springer, The Electronic Office, published by Prentice Hall, and Writing Dynamics, published by CBI Publishing Co. She writes the healthcare blog, Healthcare Basics. She is also a reviewer for JMIR Publications and a frequent contributor to the Journal of Participatory Medicine.
Nancy is a speaker at many national and international forums on digital communication technology and participatory medicine. She has been a frequent presenter for the Global Alliance for Women's Health (GAWH) affiliated with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, to advance women's health throughout the world. She is also a member of the Global Alliance for Health Promotion affiliated with the World Health Organization (WHO). She is the patient advocate for the Quality Board of Mount Auburn Hospital, a member of the Consumer Council at the Massachusetts Health Quality Partners and a long-time board member of the Society for Participatory Medicine, as well as the Healthcare Advisory Board of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council. Nancy holds a BS in Journalism and a Master's degree in education from Boston University.
Visit the author on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/epatients
Check out an interview with the author: https://bit.ly/3qGAs1v
Listen to a sample of the audiobook on Google Play: https://bit.ly/45Mkaml
e-Patients Live Longer: Managing Healthcare Using Technology is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $10.00, audiobook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-354-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/darkness-descending/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/darkness-descending/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us