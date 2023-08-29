Muskegon, MI Author Publishes Dystopian Novel
August 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHell: The Beginning of the End, a new book by Joshua Harrington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A bloody war in Europe. A desolate wasteland in the American continent. An overlording technological superpower, scouting the American wastes they burned for claim; victims of the Chinese-Russian Alliance, risen back to life with unholy superpowers without the mind to withstand them. Follow the surviving Americans as they fight for survival, utilizing the very same hellish abilities that are used against them, persevering through the hellish assault of Infected, CRA soldiers, and something else – something powerful.
About the Author
Joshua Harrington is currently a junior in high school who resides in Arizona. He is an avid gamer with a large interest in music. Joshua, his siblings, and his parents have moved around the country quite a bit due to his father's career in the military. Prior to this novel, his writing has been primarily third-person, and this is his first writing in the first-person point of view. Joshua developed a love of reading, writing, and acquiring an extensive vocabulary as a young child that continues to this day.
Hell: The Beginning of the End is a 396-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-245-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hell-the-beginning-of-the-end/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hell-the-beginning-of-the-end/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
