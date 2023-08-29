Farmingham, MA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Advisor: You Have a Problem, I Have Ideas, a new book by David G. Pietrantoni, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After graduating from college, Adam, like all recent graduates, is worried about getting a job. However, when an opportunity seemingly falls into his lap, young Adam discovers the real concern is not what the job is but who you'll be working for…
Enter Hiram Jablonski, RNG aka The Advisor. Adam's new boss is a bombastic man whose personality and outlandish ideas seem to take up whatever room he's in. No matter what the challenge, he is tireless and optimistic! His newest client is running for mayor. Using a variety of out-of-the-box schemes and some unusual ideas, The Advisor along with Adam and the rest of the cooky cast of employees, begin their quest to get their client elected.
About the Author
David G. Pietrantoni is semi-retired and lives in Massachusetts with his wife Adele and their cat, Ziggy. He has a love of reading and a passion for history.
The Advisor: You Have a Problem, I Have Ideas is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-130-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-advisor-you-have-a-problem-i-have-ideas-hiram-jablonski-rng-aka-the-advisor/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-advisor-you-have-a-problem-i-have-ideas-hiram-jablonski-rng-aka-the-advisor/
