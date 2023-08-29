El Paso, TX Author Publishes Superhero Novel
August 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsParagon Generations: The Age of Vigor, a new book by Mike Orozco, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Centropolis Pigeon City is a place for heroes, but even heroes face hardships and struggle. Now this metagenite group of very special beings must face a rising villain who has a devastating plan for the planet we all call home. And despite any emotional turmoil our heroes might be going through, they'll have to band together, get the job done, and protect those who need it most. Paragon Generations: The Age of Vigor is the third in the War-Time Paragons series.
About the Author
Mike Orozco is a simple civilian, to begin with, who enjoys fantasy and science fiction. He likes to be around people to observe them and to help him reflect on the aspects of their different personalities, and use that in developing his characters. Struggling with mental health has helped the author to bring emotion into the scenes of the characters in the stories he has created.
Paragon Generations: The Age of Vigor is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1131-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/paragon-generations-the-age-of-vigor/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/paragon-generations-the-age-of-vigor/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
