Murrieta, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 29, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Strawberry Bear's 1st Christmas, a new book by J. Lewis-Wall, has been released by RoseDog Books.
It's Christmas time. Buttercup, Lemon Blossom, and Sweet Pea want to make sure Strawberry Bear's first Christmas is very berry special. Read this uplifting story together with your little ones, and share together an original, endearing, and heartwarming story filled with magical earthy realism.
About the Author
J. Lewis-Wall was born and raised in Orange County, CA. She delighted herself as the youngest and only girl with elder brothers. Lewis-Wall's beloved Grams lived with the family. Grams, being a writer of poetry shared in her granddaughter's young life, being indulgent with her creativity, as well as the author's Mother. They had charming, endearing magical tea parties as Strawberry with her beloved Pets and stuffed Animal Friends and one cuddly loved Bear. Lewis-Wall fondly remembers watching H. R. Puff n Stuff and Mister Rodger's Neighborhood.
Lewis-Wall has been a stay-at-home Momma Bear since becoming pregnant with her first baby. She now resides in California with her two sons, along with her four pampered fur-baby cats. Her sons' love of reading inspired Lewis-Wall to bring The Strawberry Bear's 1st Christmas to life.
The Strawberry Bear's 1st Christmas is a 38-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-559-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-strawberry-bears-1st-christmas/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-strawberry-bears-1st-christmas/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us