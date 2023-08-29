Wilmington, DE Author Publishes Thriller Book
The Silence in Her Words, a new book by J.S. Williams, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The town is stricken with a plague, and no one knows why.
With people asking questions, the only hospital in town is said to have the answer… or do they?
In all this chaos, there stands a girl with a premonition to stop it all before it's too late. The question depends on whether she will put an end to the madness or die trying.
About the Author
J.S. Williams is a Delawarean and a wife with two young children. She enjoys writing, drawing, and painting, and is also a jewelry designer. When she is not doing the things mentioned above, she writes music to play on the piano. She enjoys old-fashioned classical music. Williams is also a heavy video gamer and a game creator. She loves to cosplay with her family and goes to Comic Con events.
Most of Williams' writings are written in poems and then expanded into stories like this one. Her favorite spot to write is in a public park. She has expressed that she daydreams throughout the day, so she consistently carries a notebook to record her thoughts everywhere she goes.
The Silence in Her Words is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-125-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-silence-in-her-words/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-silence-in-her-words/
