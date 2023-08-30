De Leon Springs, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Guide
August 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo Roar Like the Lamb: A Study in Sharing One's Faith, a new book by Arthur W. Fisher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the format of a Bible study, To Roar Like the Lamb, is about learning to share your faith, which may not be easy, but is precisely what the Lord wants us to do. This study is a guide. The author hopes the book is found to be helpful, particularly to those who are new to their faith.
About the Author
Arthur W. Fisher is a preacher and a teacher who has come to this vocation later in life. He spent a career as a management consultant within non-clinical departments in healthcare facilities (mostly hospitals). That career took him all over the country-mostly in smaller communities. It was during that time he developed a love for the "small church" as he visited many. Currently, he pastors a small, rural church in Florida.
To Roar Like the Lamb: A Study in Sharing One's Faith is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-463-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/to-roar-like-the-lamb-a-study-in-sharing-ones-faith/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/to-roar-like-the-lamb-a-study-in-sharing-ones-faith/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
