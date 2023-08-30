Oro Valley, AZ Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 30, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSo Close!, a new book by Kirk Warburton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
So Close! The Hunt for Osama bin Laden and Top Al Qaeda Cell Leaders Prior to 9/11/2001 is a fictional portrayal of the intelligence community's efforts to find and stop Al Qaeda attempts to damage America and kill Americans. The story is crafted from actual events and delivered in context by an American combat veteran. The threat of Al Qaeda still exists, both to America and to the rest of the free world. This fascinating read includes detailed information from a unique perspective so that the readers may gain the knowledge that America's military and intelligence community is vigilant, but not perfect, in protecting our nation and our people.
About the Author
Kirk Warburton was born in Tucson, Arizona, where he also currently resides. He is a member of several environmental welfare groups. He enjoys learning and writing about political realities in the modern, multi-factional world. Warburton is a happily married military and intelligence professional. He enjoys hiking, shooting sports, and playing golf in his free time.
So Close! is a 476-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-406-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/so-close-the-hunt-for-osama-bin-laden-and-top-al-qaeda-cell-leaders-prior-to-9-11-2001/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/so-close-the-hunt-for-osama-bin-laden-and-top-al-qaeda-cell-leaders-prior-to-9-11-2001/
