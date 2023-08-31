Statesville, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
August 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSilly Millie, a new book by K. L. Legault, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is bath day on the Howell Farm. Millie Moo and her sister MooJam set out on a mission to find Farmer Howell new soap that doesn't STINK! Follow these two sisters around the farm to see what silly things they find to use as soap.
Silly Millie is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3184-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/silly-millie/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/silly-millie/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us