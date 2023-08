Statesville, NC Author Publishes Children's Book

× Email Dorrance Publishing

Silly Millie, a new book by K. L. Legault, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.It is bath day on the Howell Farm. Millie Moo and her sister MooJam set out on a mission to find Farmer Howell new soap that doesn't STINK! Follow these two sisters around the farm to see what silly things they find to use as soap.Silly Millie is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3184-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/silly-millie/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/silly-millie/