New York, NY Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen Time Stopped, a new book by Glen Siegal, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When James is faced with a unique and traumatic event later in his life, everything changes in a single moment of time. When Time Stopped follows James as he journeys through the period of time following this crisis. Everyone has different obstacles to overcome at each stage of life, but maybe you can see yourself in James and learn more about yourself as he addresses his own dilemmas.
About the Author
Glen Siegal was born on Travis Air Force Base in California and grew up in Manhattan, New York. He is the son of Charles, a psychiatrist, and Blanche, a schoolteacher. His younger brother Tod is an attorney-at-law at the E.P.A. After graduating from high school, Glen attended Columbia College where he earned a B.A. in Psychology. He completed an M.A. in Organizational Psychology at Columbia University and an M.B.A. in Finance at Fordham University before embarking on a career as a broker in investment real estate. He currently resides in New York City and enjoys movies, travel, dining out, wine tasting, and sports.
When Time Stopped is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-204-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-time-stopped/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-time-stopped/
