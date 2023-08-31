Pikesville, MD Author Publishes Fiction Novel
August 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Times of Their Lives, a new book by Sandra Joyce, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Standing around a time capsule, a tight-knit group of five college friends promise to stay close forever, but as the years go by and as they each follow their own path, they inevitably lose touch. Now over thirty years since that day, the friends are reunited for the first time, where they share how their lives have evolved, with its high points and low points, and how much each has affected their friends' lives in unknown ways.
About the Author
Sandra Joyce is a native of Maryland. When she was sixteen, she was elected International President of B'nai B'rith Girls. She later left college to spend a year in Israel at an institute for youth leaders from around the world. Joyce has one daughter and two grandchildren and keeps her late son and husband in her heart.
The Times of Their Lives is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4274-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-times-of-their-lives/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-times-of-their-lives/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us