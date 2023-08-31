Telio Group Enters North American Market
August 31, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsHamburg, Germany - On 31 August 2023 Telio Group, provider of telecommunications services to the correctional industry, finalized the acquisition of Synergy Inmate Phone Solutions, Inc. and Synergy Telecom Service Company, Inc. (Synergy), based in San Antonio, Texas, USA. This strategic investment strengthens Telio's position to drive change in the correctional landscape and to improve delivery of correctional services in a socially responsible manner around the globe aligning with its vision to transform the industry.
"I am pleased to take this important step across the Atlantic in our anniversary year. Telio focused on partnering with jurisdictions to enhance rehabilitation for 25 years, contributing to a safer, more secure and productive environment for inmates, their families and staff" says Oliver Drews, Telio Group CEO. Charles Slaughter, CEO of Synergy expresses, "We are eager to join such a progressive organization such as Telio and together, we will work on humanizing the correctional sector."
Telio's focus on the reintegration of inmates through digital services, promotes the notion of normalcy for incarcerated individuals. This empowers detainees to regain personal responsibility, while Correctional staff can simplify bureaucratic processes with Telio's technology tools.
Telio Group strives to expand its network with companies that share its mission to transform the correctional industry. The acquisition of Synergy is a significant step towards realizing this vision.
About Telio Group:
Telio Group is a leading technology solutions provider headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. The Telio Group was founded in 1998 and operates in 25 countries on 5 continents
with more than 650 correctional facilities using Telio´s communication services.
With a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, the company strives to develop innovative products and services that contribute to a positive difference in the lives of inmates and their families, thus laying the foundation for the true purpose of prisons: rehabilitation.
About Synergy Technology Solutions:
Synergy, based, Texas, USA, is the Correctional Telephony leader in Canada providing service in 12 Provinces/Territories and 3 US States . The Synergy team is comprised of former senior Canadian Correctional personnel, augmented by persons from either a telephony background or related fields. Since 2007, the company is dedicated to providing secure communication, technology services and deposit methods for inmates and their families at reasonable rates. Synergy is committed to enabling the rehabilitation and reintegration of incarcerated individuals, making it a perfect fit for Telio.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Telio Group
Tanja Sieme, Group International Marketing Manager
Gasstraße 18 | Haus 3 | 22761 Hamburg | Germany
E-Mail tanja.sieme@tel.io
Phone +49 40 2288 2236
Links:
https://www.tel.io/en_DE/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/telio-group/
https://www.synergyts.ca/
