Glenwood, WV Author Publishes Memoir
September 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDollar In The Holler, a new book by Eugene Chapman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Eighteen-year-old Eugene lives in the holler of the wild and beautiful West Virginia forests. In this slice- of-life tale, Eugene learns to live off the land and how to make money in his small town by hunting, fishing, canning, and even through lessons of moonshine making and growing marijuana. Anything a young man can do to make a dollar in the holler. With snippets of small-town Appalachian life, Dollar In The Holler is a wild venture into a small section of the United States, its people, and all the facts of life that make up country living. With romance, folk tales, action, and mystery, this is a story for lovers of any genre.
About the Author
Eugene Chapman is just your average working man who set out to write a book.
Dollar In The Holler is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-195-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dollar-in-the-holler/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dollar-in-the-holler/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us