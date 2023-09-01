Lawrenceville, NJ Author Publishes Memoir
September 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStories of an Old Trial Lawyer, a new book by Harry R. Hill, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stories of an Old Trial Lawyer is a memoir documenting the life of Harry R. Hill, Jr. from his childhood in Trenton, New Jersey in the 1930s to his education as a young man and later during his years as a trial lawyer. Hill looks back fondly on his illustrious legal career and remembers all the amazing people he met along the way. In this collection of stories, Hill covers an array of poignant themes, from the meaning of power to the significance of life and death, and he celebrates those most cherished moments of his and his family's lives.
About the Author
Harry R. Hill, Jr. grew up in Trenton, New Jersey and later attended Rutgers University where he received his bachelor's degree in 1952. Hill later went on to law school at Wake Forest College, where he graduated in 1955 as a member and magister of Phi Delta Phi. Hill enjoyed an esteemed career, starting as a legal clerk and working his way up to a trial lawyer, in multiple State Superior Courts, State Appellate Courts, and State Supreme Court and multiple U.S. District Courts, U.S. District Court of Appeals and U.S. Supreme Court. Hill has received numerous designations and awards for his accomplishments in the legal field.
Hill has been an avid fly fisherman for over seventy-five years. He has been married to his wife Sara for over fifty-six years, and together the couple has three children and five grandchildren.
Stories of an Old Trial Lawyer is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-048-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/stories-of-an-old-trial-lawyer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/stories-of-an-old-trial-lawyer/
