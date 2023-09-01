Harker Heights, TX Author Publishes Humorous Story
September 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf You Could Read My Mind, Love: The Ghost That Is Me, a new book by trjc, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If You Could Read My Mind, Love: The Ghost That Is Me tells the grand and humorous story of Sir Gordon, a Templar knight who was murdered more than 900 years ago by the lord of an ancient keep. Now Sir Gordon roams the grounds of the keep as a ghost, searching for companionship. When the daughter of the murderous lord appears tethered to a modern-day girl, Sir Gordon descends down a path of discovering the truth of his death, and the real nature of the people he once knew…
About the Author
trjc is a West Point graduate and Vietnam era veteran. He is a physicist, engineer, computer scientist, mathematician, and behavioral scientist, who spent decades in the defense industry after retiring from military service. When he is not spending time with his five grandchildren, trjc can be found writing.
If You Could Read My Mind, Love: The Ghost That Is Me is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardbound $26.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-393-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-you-could-read-my-mind-love-the-ghost-that-is-me-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/if-you-could-read-my-mind-love-the-ghost-that-is-me-pb/
