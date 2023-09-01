Reidsville, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
Hobo the Rail Rider, a new book by Bubba, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hobo the Rail Rider is about a dog named Hobo who is searching for his friend Johnny. Hobo travels mostly by jumping into boxcars or trains. He meets strangers and other dogs and cats on his journey. The hope is that parents will read this story to their children.
About the Author
The Author Bubba is from Evansville, Indiana. He joined the Navy at the age of eighteen and served in the United States Navy for 27 years and also worked for the Defense Department for 20 years. He is a family man and married Margaret Moore of Belfast, Ireland and was married for 55 years until she passed February 2018. They have two children Tom and Heather and one granddaughter Haven. Recently married Janice Bickford of Danville, Virginia. The Author is a church member. Loves to spend time with the family and play golf.
Hobo the Rail Rider is a 34-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00, audiobook $33.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-124-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hobo-the-rail-rider/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hobo-the-rail-rider/
