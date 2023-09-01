Taylor, TX Author Publishes Novel
September 01, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo Love Again: The Fairchild Story, a new book by Cam O'Keefe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lady Katherine Fairchild senses a secret whispered within the walls of Faircastle. Her search for the child spoken of leads to a reunion of souls who have never met, two young women, who enter unknown places of self discovery, love and forgiveness. With the unexpected return of a seeming stranger, secrets are confessed, questions are answered, sins are forgiven, and relationships are healed. Through their unique bond, Katherine and Arelia gift Sir Daniel with the family he has always yearned for, and Fairchild Province becomes more than anyone could have ever imagined.
About the Author
Cam O'Keefe has always enjoyed reading, Church history, kids sports, and community activities. After years of teaching, she currently substitutes for a small Catholic school. Most of her time is spent writing, and with her family and friends.
To Love Again: The Fairchild Story is a 570-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7054-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/to-love-again-the-fairchild-story/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/to-love-again-the-fairchild-story/
