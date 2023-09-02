Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Romance Novel
September 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJacksonville Island, a new book by K. L. Keith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jacksonville Island is about a couple who meet while solving a crime, and although they are attracted to each other the dark past keeps coming up and affecting their relationship. Jeff is a straight shooter and he prides himself on being overly good, however he meets Alessandra who turns his head. What he doesn't know is that she is actually not Alessandra but is impersonating her twin. As if the crimes and emotion are not enough, Alessandra is also hiding the fact that she is the crime lord's daughter.
Not a run-of-the-mill romance story, the surrounding characters add entertainment to the story. The Jacksonville Island characters show readers that no matter how hard things get sometimes hard work can be the reward.
About the Author
K. L. Keith has been entertained by reading since middle school, but her true passion is writing. Her other interests include animal rescue.
She has a diverse family with two brothers and one sister, a stepdaughter and stepson from different fathers, and a son and daughter of her own. They range from many different backgrounds and ethnic groups, and she loves and is close to them all.
Jacksonville Island is a 682-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-207-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
