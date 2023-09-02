North Attleboro, MA Author Publishes Spiritual Poetry
September 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Alpha, the Omega, My King: A Walk With Jesus Through Poetry, a new book by Catherine P. Larsen, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Alpha, the Omega, My King is a reflection and journey of love, with Jesus at the helm, always guiding all that is true, good, and trustworthy. It is a loving perception of God's unending love for all His people. It is a walk with Jesus in Bible verse in His path of righteousness through poetry.
May the Lord of Life comfort, guide, and instruct you throughout your own journey here on Earth!
About the Author
Catherine P. Larsen has lived in a small town in Massachusetts all her life. Living in New England, she was awed by the nature of the four seasons, and she perceived the great transcendence of God reaching down to show His love in beauty.
Her curiosity was forever resigned to the awesome awareness of the King of the Universe, who created all that was in it, and He called it good!
The Alpha, the Omega, My King: A Walk With Jesus Through Poetry is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-305-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-alpha-the-omega-my-king-a-walk-with-jesus-through-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-alpha-the-omega-my-king-a-walk-with-jesus-through-poetry/
