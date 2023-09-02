Galena, KS Author Publishes Romance Novel
September 02, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Blood Chalice: Book 2 of the Vampyre Artifacts Series, a new book by JoHanna Moody, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After an ancient artifact is uncovered, the Blood Chalice falls into the hands Bridget O'Dell, a smart-mouthed, strong-willed woman. The Night Breed, also known as vampyres, must protect the Blood Chalice at all costs, considering it could mean their destruction. During this battle of protection, Bridget is challenged in the Night Breed's patriarchal society, causing many issues both humans and vampyres must learn to overcome.
Can the refined Night Breed, Loren, not only protect the chalice and the woman, but also win her heart?
About the Author
JoHanna Moody is a fan of history. She uses her Social Studies degree and knowledge of sociology, history, and religions as an inspiration for her writing. Keeping the main base of religious stories, she adds a twist in her own words.
The Blood Chalice: Book 2 of the Vampyre Artifacts Series is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4364-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-blood-chalice-book-2-of-the-vampyre-artifacts-series/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-blood-chalice-book-2-of-the-vampyre-artifacts-series/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us