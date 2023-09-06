Sparks Glencoe, MD Authors Publish Third Novel
September 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeyond the Whitecaps, a new book by Jane Moxley and Abelina P. Kraus, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Money is not the root to all evil, no. It's the love of money that is deep-rooted in an unsuspecting, tormented soul.
Beth Harrison, the heroine in Beyond the Whitecaps, is very old and is dying. Her entire life had been clouded with sad desire, tragic wealth, and contaminated fame.
In and out of consciousness, Beth drifts back to when tragedy, greed, and murder took hold of her family, the wealthiest family in the world. While vacationing in England, a horrific accident took the lives of a Harrison grandchild and a daughter-in-law. Being the wealthiest family in the world, and having strangulated ties to the royal family, the accident would change the course of world history, and it would sadly chase the Harrisons forever.
Greed and social concepts of royal blood, blueblood, and the ill-bred come together in unwarranted sex, violent sex, and painfully needed sex, with homosexuality more welcomed than the natural state of lubrication. The love of money sharing the love of power is much more than beyond evil; it's beyond the whitecaps.
About the Author
Retired schoolteacher Abelina P. Kraus and her daughter, Jane Moxley, a quality assurance specialist for Becton Dickinson, are co-authors of Beyond the Whitecaps. The mother-daughter team shares a love for writing.
Beyond the Whitecaps, their third book, took a little over ten years to write. Krausville, a children's book, and Mausoleum, a thriller, are their first two published books.
Sadly, Abelina passed in 2016, leaving behind nine children.
Beyond the Whitecaps is a 312-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-251-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beyond-the-whitecaps/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beyond-the-whitecaps/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us