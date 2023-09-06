Surprise, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
There are lots of kinds of grannies. Sometimes my granny is a baking granny, or a walking granny, or a shopping granny. Best of all, my granny is a reading granny. Granny likes to find quiet, cozy little places to read stories to me. She calls those places book nooks. My granny can find "the best nooks you ever saw!"
About the Author
Sandy Anderson was a fortunate child whose parents loved to read. Every two weeks, they took her to the public library where they all checked out books. Later, she held a children's story hour in the same library. She became an elementary school teacher in Arizona.
After raising her two sons in California, Anderson worked with special education high school students. Now she lives again in Arizona where she is still reading and writing.
Nooks and Grannies is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-196-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nooks-and-grannies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nooks-and-grannies/
