Stony Point, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
September 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe Are Unique, a new book by Eva Maria, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We are Unique gives children the awareness that they are unique, different, but loved the same in God's eyes no matter their physical condition. A day at the park allows children to observe and accept the way God created them. The author hopes readers take away an understanding that you are different, unique God's design, original, different, and the same.
About the Author
Dr. Eva Maria Almonte has more than 25 years of experience in the education field. She had served low-income families in the Bronx and Manhattan. She has worked as a first and second grade teacher, and second grade in an inclusion class, a counselor, director and presently holding a principal position with DOE and DOH. She is the founder of a few heritage clubs in the United States. Presently serving as a life coach helping and improving family dynamics. Also, offer training and coaches to daycare owners.
Dr. Almonte is fully bilingual; Spanish and English and knowledgeable of some French.
Dr. Almonte holds several credentials including BS in Education, Psychology, Credentials of her BA Ministry and Theology, Certificate of Marriage Officiant Registration for the City of New York, international credentials as Chaplin, Master's in Childhood Education, Reading and Psychology, Nutritionist Coach License, and a Doctorate in Counseling/Ministry. Dr. Almonte runs an international children's organization that provides support for children with needs in sub-develop countries.
Dr. Eva Maria Almonte is an active member in her community and at church. Dr. Almonte is the Director of the Children Ministry and Adult Bible Institute in her church called ACABI. Dr. Almonte is part of the 5 Purpose Leaders - Discipleship Leader at her church. Dr. Almonte is Passionate about spreading the word of God to people.
Dr. Almonte is happily married. She is the mother of five children and grandmother of eight and has a dog named Lana. One of her greatest loves is her sister Maria, who was born with special needs and who is her inspiration to become a children's Author. Dr. Almonte plays the violin and enjoys reading and writing. Mrs. Almonte is a dedicated and passionate person who likes to serve, help and advocate for children's progress in their academic and social development. "I am here for them and for anyone who wants to make it happen in their life." Dr. Almonte is entering a new chapter of her life as an author of children's and family books.
We Are Unique is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7285-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/we-are-unique/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/we-are-unique/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
