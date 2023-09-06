Lakeland, FL Author Publishes Thriller Novel
September 06, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAngel Vs The Devil, a new book by Troy Woodard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Angel Vs The Devil is a supernatural thriller about the invisible war between mankind and the afterlife. When a man with the mind of a human and a power of an angel discovers his secret destiny, he must fight evil with the power of love and religion. Death is something we all must face, but there are angels that we encounter along the way to help from the devils and help life continue.
About the Author
Troy Woodard's hobbies include basketball, playing pool, going on family vacations, and watching sports.
Angel Vs The Devil is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-662-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/angel-vs-the-devil/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/angel-vs-the-devil/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us