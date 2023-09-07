North Branford, CT Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVoices From My Head, a new book by Maryann Porto, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Voices From My Head is a collection of poetry written by a woman who as a child and even into adulthood felt like she never belonged. Readers will relate to this poetry and realize that they are not alone, and there are others who feel exactly as they do. Maryann Porto writes from her heart with real emotions and true passion, always with the hope of finding that silver lining.
About the Author
Maryann Porto comes from a large Italian family being the fifth of six children. She always felt different from her siblings and always felt a bit of a misfit.
Maryann grew up shy and lonely, but because of her greatest mentor Angie Porto she became involved in theater and it forced her out of her shell, encouraged her to explore her many hidden talents, taught her not to fear the creative voices dancing in her head.
Maryann would like to thank her unique and wonderful family for helping her become the person she is today. Maryann would also like to give a heartfelt thanks to all her muses and to all the characters she has met along her journey.
Voices From My Head is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3209-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/voices-from-my-head/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/voices-from-my-head/
