Wilmington, NC Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
September 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Endless Barrier, a new book by Gene Walter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ludwig von Krugen, a young Berlin University graduate, catches the eye of Prussian leader Bismarck, who decides he would make a good spy and encourages his involvement with a Danish princess to increase Prussia's influence in the surrounding countryside. After becoming a professor at the University of Berlin and assisting Bismarck's inventor, Dreyse, with the invention of the needle gun, Ludwig joins the Guard Corps and becomes involved with a Minor Lady in Waiting to the Empress Augusta, Natalie Amalie Rosalie Julow, who agrees to flee with him to Vilna Russia to start a new life away from conspiracy. After years of life in the countryside, the family of five loses their livelihood in Russia and decides to immigrate to America in the late 1800's. This is the tale of their life struggles and Ludwig's romantic involvements that always seem to create strife within his family.
About the Author
Gene Walter graduated from the Newark College of Engineering and later received a master's degree from North Carolina State University, where he was an associate professor for 14 years. He worked for Carolina Power & Light for many years, serving as the superintendent of the first experimental nuclear plant in the south at Parr Shoals, South Carolina, as well as the Director of Nuclear Information at two CP&L centers in Hartsville, South Carolina and Southport, North Carolina. Later in life he was an avid gardener, acrylic painter, stage actor, choir member and writer. He authored this book in Irmo, South Carolina in the early 1990's. In 1936 he married Jeanne Douglas MacGregor, a marriage that lasted 57 years and produced four children. He passed away in 1997.
The Endless Barrier is a 348-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-010-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-endless-barrier/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-endless-barrier/
