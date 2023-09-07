Kentucky-Based Family Counseling Practice Launches Unique Program Offering School Facilitated Mental Health Services in Oldham & Jefferson Counties
September 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsStudents and parents both experience a dramatic change in the routine of daily life when the school year begins. This year, Creative Family Counseling, with offices in Prospect and Louisville, Kentucky, has broadened their offerings to address the needs of busy parents, making it easier for children to access therapy services with a brand-new program: School Facilitated Services.
"The School Facilitated Services program is collaborative, removes barriers to academic and emotional success, reduces the overwhelm in parents' lives, and helps our children thrive, which is the ultimate goal at the end of the day," Lacey Ryan, founder of Creative Family Counseling says.
According to Ryan, students can be referred for School Facilitated Counseling in two ways:
1. The service can be requested to/by the school's Mental Health Counselor (MHC)
2. Parents can request the service directly through the Creative Family Counseling practice website
Once an initial intake is completed, which happens between the therapist and the guardian via telehealth or in-person at the outpatient office or school, the therapist will coordinate with the school to schedule confidential sessions at the school for the child.
Providing Access to Mental Health in Schools
For Creative Family Counseling, reaching as many children, teens, parents, and families as possible has always been a top priority. As a therapy practice that specializes in the private sphere of home life and familial relationships, it seems only natural that the counseling group has now extended their services into the school system with their School Facilitated Services program designed to increase accessibility and facilitate therapy appointments. This program seeks to address challenges experienced by many school-age children such as:
With the launch of the new program, Creative Family Counseling has expanded their team to include several dedicated School Facilitated Service therapists. This team will coordinate with participating preschools, elementary, middle, and high schools in Oldham County and select private schools in Louisville to create a schedule conducive for the mental wellbeing, healing, and happiness of both students and parents. By working with students' academic schedules, the program eliminates the need for outpatient appointments. This frees parents and caregivers from the time and transportation issues that arise during the school year, while allowing Creative Family Counseling to give parents the support that they need to help their children thrive.
"As parents, we want our kids to be happy and healthy," explains Lacey Ryan, founder of Creative Family Counseling. "But each day only has so many minutes. Parents who work only have so much time off, and kids can only miss so much school, even when absences are excused for counseling visits, before it starts impacting their educational success. So, we started thinking about how we could help parents, and that's how our School Facilitated Services program was born."
About:
Creative Family Counseling is a counseling practice comprised of experienced and talented licensed mental health therapists who specialize in working with children, teens, parents, and families and strive to make the world a happier place, one household at a time. Their expert child and family counselors help families turn homes into those of happiness and healing by providing safe space to connect in the therapy room, tools to connect better with family at home, and inspiration for a deeper connection with the world around us. Their approach is creative, collaborative, and centered on the belief that every voice matters.
Contact:
Contact Us Form
Phone Number: 502-709-0410
Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday 9am-7pm
Office Locations:
Louisville Campus:
8134 New LaGrange Road, Suite 102
Louisville, KY 40222
Prospect Campus:
12945 US 42
Prospect, Kentucky 40059
Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter | Yelp
