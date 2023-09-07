Brighton, MA Author Publishes Action-Packed Suspense Novel
September 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Folly, a new book by Charles R. Bourgeois, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Avon, the most isolated empire in the world, has created the perfect solitary society through its diplomatic and technological advances. The leaders of this massive state have achieved a way to not only control their civilian population by simply being powerful, but they also have evolved technology to brainwash all of its civilians through a system called 'Cleansing'. All children that have been born within the barriers of the Avon state in the last ninety years have been installed with a chip in their brains that distributes all information the government believes they need. No one can receive information from the outside, and no one knows of the real world… except for Michael.
Being part of 0.01 percent of civilians that are able to see into the outside world, Michael sets off on a journey of enlightenment, joining forces with new friends in order to overthrow their tyrannical government and free Avon once and for all.
About the Author
Charles R. Bourgeois was born and raised in the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts. He majored in history and education, and having played college lacrosse, he now coaches a youth lacrosse team.
The Folly is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-238-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-folly/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-folly/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
