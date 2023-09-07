Logan, OH Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Homegrown, a new book by Tim Bookman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Homegrown is the story of a young man who, through bad circumstance after bad circumstance, is driven to turn on society. Through his high intellect, he develops a plan that could possibly bring the nation to its knees. Read Homegrown to explore more of his journey.
About the Author
A construction worker for 45 years, Tim Bookman prefers to focus on family and career rather than developing other interests. He has a large family, with three children and eight precious grandchildren. This book was a bucket-list project that was carried out to see if success was possible.
Tim also has a great interest in all things of nature hunting, fishing, and the general study of nature.
Homegrown is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-100-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/homegrown/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/homegrown/
