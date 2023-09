Logan, OH Author Publishes Fiction Novel

× Email Dorrance Publishing

Homegrown, a new book by Tim Bookman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Homegrown is the story of a young man who, through bad circumstance after bad circumstance, is driven to turn on society. Through his high intellect, he develops a plan that could possibly bring the nation to its knees. Read Homegrown to explore more of his journey.About the AuthorA construction worker for 45 years, Tim Bookman prefers to focus on family and career rather than developing other interests. He has a large family, with three children and eight precious grandchildren. This book was a bucket-list project that was carried out to see if success was possible.Tim also has a great interest in all things of nature hunting, fishing, and the general study of nature.Homegrown is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-100-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/homegrown/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/homegrown/