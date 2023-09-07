West Bend, WI Author Publishes Fiction Novel
September 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Gift from An Angel, a new book by Christine Roy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Russell Conrad is a very successful businessman who suffers a devastating heartbreak and has closed himself off from all relationships, including his family. Then he meets an angel named Carmella, who was sent to him to help him find love, happiness, and his family again. While on his journey, he not only finds love and happiness, but he also finds an inner feeling of gratitude and a passion for helping others who are less fortunate.
The story is about the journey of how Carmella helps Russell, a billionaire, become the man he really wants to be. Carmella assists him in meeting Diana, who works with many of the low-income people in the city. Russell gets introduced to her world and meets a young boy in a wheelchair whom he becomes very fond of. He has cut his own family out of his life for eight years now. Will they forgive him, and will he be able to reestablish those relationships? Will Russell find happiness, love, and family again?
About the Author
Christine Roy currently lives in Wisconsin with her fiancé and writing partner, Andrew Tessari. A Gift from an Angel was inspired by an idea from Drew, who collaborated with Roy on parts of the story. Christine is the mother of four grown boys and has four grandchildren. She loves spending time with her family, along with her loving and loyal golden retriever. She worked as a Psychiatric Registered Nurse for seventeen years before leaving the field in order to start writing full-time. In her free time, she enjoys doing crafts of every kind.
One of Roy's sons was born with Spina Bifida and was paralyzed from the waist down. This led to the family's involvement in adaptive wheelchair sports. Over the years, Christine developed a passion for helping other kids have the life-changing experience that wheelchair sports can bring to their lives. For this reason, she created the Trey Roy Foundation, which raises money to help purchase adaptive sports equipment for kids and families that may not be able to afford it and to also send these kids to sports camps in the summer. A portion of all of the proceeds from her book sales will go to her foundation. For more information about the foundation please visit www.tessarigroup.com and click on Trey Roy Foundation.
A Gift from An Angel is a 240-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-250-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-gift-from-an-angel/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-gift-from-an-angel/
