Oceanside, CA Author Publishes Novel
September 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYes, Milord, a new book by Teresa Kokke, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Nora Beckett is completely entranced with Simon Litchfield, an elegant and well-spoken fellow who just so happens to be her boss at her engineering firm. Simon has it all-looks, wit, money, and unparalleled charm. As Nora gets to know Simon, she discovers he is not the man of her dreams, but a huge scale criminal embezzler.
The more she learns about Simon, the closer Nora comes to her off-putting coworker, who she privately names Owl Eyes due to his enormous, blurry eyeglasses and unkempt appearance. But just when Nora thinks she's discovered all there is to Simon and begins to feel like she really knows the bizarre man she calls Owl Eyes, she learns neither man is what truly meets the eye.
About the Author
Teresa Kokke was born and raised in England. She received an arts degree from the University of Sussex. She came to the US at twenty on an adventure and met her future husband who had recently emigrated from the Netherlands to New York City. Fifty-eight years later, they have three children, lived in five different states, founded three businesses, and traveled the globe. She currently resides under the trees in an avocado grove.
Yes, Milord is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-002-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/yes-milord/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/yes-milord/
