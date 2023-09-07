Floral Park, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
September 07, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpace Kid: Fallen Allies, a new book by William Kelleher, has been released by RoseDog Books.
William Kelleher has been writing books since pre-school, but his book-making career changed in kindergarten. On his sixth birthday, he created four characters that would change the course of history forever. Space Pig, Lenchen, Space Bear, and Space Dog became his latest obsession. He continued writing wacky adventures for these characters and added more and more characters to his arsenal.
In third grade, Kelleher added two more monumental characters, Space Kid and Ninja Penguin. After making multiple comic and short adventures for these characters, on July 22, 2021, at 6:45 P.M.(Eastern Standard Time) he started work on Space Kid: Fallen Allies and made it his first full-length novel. He lives with his mom, dad, two brothers, fish, dog, two turtles, and a hamster on Long Island and is currently 14 years old.
Space Kid: Fallen Allies is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-181-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/space-kid-fallen-allies/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/space-kid-fallen-allies/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
