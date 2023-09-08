Spotsylvania, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Learning Adventures of Rico, Rocky, Rocco, a new book by Gregory Scott Walker, Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rico, Rocky, and Rocco are three little raccoon brothers who love to go on adventures. From their cozy tree house, their Mama always keeps a close eye on them, but sometimes these little brothers get into mischief. Down by the creek, Rico, Rocky, and Rocco spy a sleeping fisherman and next to him…a basket full of fish! Sneaky Rico decides they should take the fish for themselves, but when Mama sees what her sons have done, she is certainly not happy!
About the Author
Gregory Scott Walker, Sr. wrote The Learning Adventures of Rico, Rocky, Rocco when he was in the fifth grade, almost fifty years ago. He and his wife Judy reside in Spotsylvania, Virginia.
The Learning Adventures of Rico, Rocky, Rocco is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0167-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-learning-adventures-of-rico-rocky-rocco-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-learning-adventures-of-rico-rocky-rocco-pb/
