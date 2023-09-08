Great Barrington, MA Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 08, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Black Girl with the Blues, a new book by Sarah Porter-Liddell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through a rough period of depression, author Sarah Porter-Liddell wrote and expressed all she felt within this collection on survival; she writes real and raw emotions that we don't often get to see from black women experiencing during depression. As her depression lifted, Liddell became more reflective on her past and in her current work, she aims to provide a deeper look into the mind of one Black woman on a journey through pain, love, and anger. She wants to encourage other women to look inside of themselves and find the courage to address their pain and focus on healing.
About the Author
Sarah Porter-Liddell is a scholar and academic. She has been working in higher education for many years and found her passion in social justice and equity after her own experiences with racism and injustice within the workplace. She considers herself a foodie, dog mom, and a bigger-bodied black woman focusing on healing every day.
A Black Girl with the Blues is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3061-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-black-girl-with-the-blues/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-black-girl-with-the-blues/
