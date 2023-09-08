Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Fiction Book
"What are we going to do with the kids?" Dad's statement frightened me. We didn't know Mom had been given an opportunity to visit her Navy sis-ter wife, Sheryl, living in the Panama Canal Zone. How in blazes does a small town, 15-year-old boy, who was riding his bike around town one week, end up in the middle of Indiana driving a huge old tractor the next?
From tennis shoes to clod hoppers?
From shorts to bib overalls?
From ball caps to straw hats?
From playing all day to working all day?
From ignoring girls to falling in love?
Rob is about to find out about the phrase, 'culture shock'.
Guy Loudermilk is 89 years old. He is married and has a family which ex-tends through great grandchildren. Guy graduated from Nappanee, Indi-ana High School in 1951 and spent four years with the United States Air Force, earning an Honorable Discharge in 1956. His duties allowed him to spend two years in Japan getting in and out of an active war zone. He mar-ried a NYC girl, then worked for a year and a half, working in a cabinet factory before entering Ball State Teacher's College in 1957 with the assist of the GI Bill. Guy met his first employer on a cold spring morning on the doorstep of a barbershop in Muncie, Indiana. Dr. McKenzie offered him a job on the spot to begin teaching in the Fall of 1960. As he taught children to use words, he found himself enjoying putting words of paper. He taught or administrated Elementary schools for thirty-eight years.
The Farm that Adopted Me is a 54-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardbound $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8881-2462-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-farm-that-adopted-me-pb/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-farm-that-adopted-me-pb/
