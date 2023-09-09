Austin, TX Author Publishes Suspense Novel
What would you do?
Frank Peterson is a respected, successful businessman, father, and grandfather in a small Texas town, until a small girl enters into his world in a dream. The girl is in danger and is asking, begging, pleading for his help. What would you do? The dreams continue nightly until Frank confronts a pedophile, drug dealer with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. What would you do? Suddenly Frank and his family and friends become targets of this madman. In a bitter fight Frank kills his nemesis. What would you do? He then finds himself in a greater struggle trying to save his own life and freedom in the Court of Law. What would you do? All for a child he has never met or known. Would you?
About the Author
Richard (Rick) Thomas was born in Eagle Lake, Texas. He currently resides in Key West, Florida. He enjoys reading in his free time. Hemingway of course is a favorite, along with F. Scott Fitzgerald and The Bible. His contemporary favorites are James Lee Burke, John Grisham, David Baldacci, and John Sanford.
Mister is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4351-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mister/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mister/
