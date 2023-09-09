Johnstown, NY Author Publishes Book on Psychology and Atheism
September 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFaith Is the Practice of Self-Delusion, a new book by K.E.H. x REV., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the author: "So, please follow along with me as we search out that psychic phenomenon that has made religion so persistently a burden to us humans. This short work is by no means meant to be a textbook study in psychology, rather, it is simply what I have discovered in forty years of wrestling with this sticky stuff- religion. Rather than an in-depth study on any one area, I offer this work as a mere trail of breadcrumbs for the churched and unchurched to follow as their curiosity directs them on to their own further discoveries. You will encounter several repetitious facts scattered throughout the chapters. This has been structured on purpose to further impress on some of the basic points of my presentation. I hope you enjoy the read."
Faith Is the Practice of Self-Delusion is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-661-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/faith-is-the-practice-of-self-delusion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/faith-is-the-practice-of-self-delusion/
