Sunny Isles Beach, FL Author Publishes Religious Novel
September 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZeroing: Witness to God so as an entrance to a parallel world, a new book by Angel Volnaya, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Zeroing is the author's personal experience with Divine Love. Angel provides testimony of Bible prophecy which interacts with the visible and invisible world.
After reincarnation guidance, Volnaya shares her knowledge about past lives. She's supposed to have her last life and chance to give this opportunity of spiritual healing. Messages in real facts provide protection against malwares on our spirit. This book is about how to recognize which thoughts are real in our minds. It teaches the reader how to let go of all diseases and open their heart without knowledge of religions.
Angel Volnaya reconnects scientific facts in a logical manner to determine that we are all dependent on the concept of the interaction between the past and the present moment. Humanity entered a new dimension of spiritual life. By reading, you will connect to the Boundless Love of humanity and raise your own vibration.
About the Author
Angel Volnaya was born in Ukraine in 1987. She predicted ten days before the Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory that it would happen. From childhood, she studied theology, quantum physics theory, and purification of the body. Volnaya also worked with Tarot cards, reincarnation practices, and Reiki healing. She believes herself to be a prophet to prepare spirits for the End of the days.
Zeroing: Witness to God so as an entrance to a parallel world is a 312-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-229-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/zeroing-witness-to-god-so-as-an-entrance-to-a-parallel-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/zeroing-witness-to-god-so-as-an-entrance-to-a-parallel-world/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us