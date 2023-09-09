Oakdale, CA Author Publishes Psychological Thriller Novel
September 09, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoderic's Synastry, a new book by Evan Halvorson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Roderic's Synastry, human consciousness is riddled with information that tends towards other realities, and through assimilation with synthetic intellect, we begin to realize just how thin that divide is. Roderic's stranglehold on consciousness squeezes the life out of the protagonists, and because of that, some want them dead. Roderic's Synastry is brimming with action that explores just exactly what it means to be human.
About the Author
Evan Halvorson is a writer with bipolar disorder who has always had a connection to strange realms throughout his life. The difference now is that Halvorson has the capacity to transform these thoughts and feelings into narrative. Halvorson believes we all need a narrative.
Roderic's Synastry is a 144-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-304-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/roderics-synastry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/roderics-synastry/
