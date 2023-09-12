Fisher Rushmer, P.A. Celebrates Five Attorneys Featured in the 30th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©
September 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFisher Rushmer, P.A. is proud to announce that five (5) of its attorneys are again included in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America©.
The five attorneys recognized in Best Lawyers® include Joseph L. Amos, Jr., David A. Corso, John E. Fisher, Walter Ketcham, Jr., and Gary H. Rushmer. These respected attorneys received the award in the following practice areas for Orlando, Florida:
Bet-the-Company Litigation
Commercial Litigation
Insurance Law
Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants
Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants
Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on the transparent research process, Purely Peer Review®, which captures the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
"We are humbled and honored to have five of our colleagues recognized by such a prestigious publication," said John E. Fisher, firm shareholder. "This acknowledgment not only reflects the dedication and expertise of our attorneys but also underscores Fisher Rushmer's commitment to providing top-tier legal representation."
Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
About Fisher Rushmer, P.A.
The Orlando law firm of Fisher Rushmer, P.A. has provided quality legal advice and services to clients in Central Florida and throughout the entire state since 1984. At Fisher Rushmer, P.A., clients are served by attorneys, not case managers, so you receive the highly-skilled representation that you need in a cost-conscious manner. Recognized for excellence year after year, Fisher Rushmer, P.A. continues to be a top-ranked law firm throughout Florida, providing the resources of a large law firm with the personal touch of a smaller one.
About Best Lawyers®
For more than four decades, Best Lawyers publications have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. Candidates can only be considered for one recognition at a time, either Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch or traditional Best Lawyers awards. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is not a seed list to Best Lawyers, and all hopeful candidates must be nominated and vetted by their peers recognized in Best Lawyers. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
